After Hours is a lacrosse club based out of Niagara Ontario, Canada. We strive to enhance the performance of our players by teaching fundamentals, a winning mentality, and a desire to be the best version of themselves. Through our training development programs and our participation in top American and Canadian lacrosse tournaments, After
After Hours is a lacrosse club based out of Niagara Ontario, Canada. We strive to enhance the performance of our players by teaching fundamentals, a winning mentality, and a desire to be the best version of themselves. Through our training development programs and our participation in top American and Canadian lacrosse tournaments, After Hours strives to provide the best opportunity for recruitment.
Lincoln Financial Field
Philadelphia Pennsylvania
May 25th-27th
On March 3rd we will be hosting our first evaluation for all players who wish to join us. There will be a $20 fee for this evaluation. All future information will be presented during the evaluation.
Location: Players Paradise 565 Seaman St. Stoney Creek On L8E 5Z5
Grades 3/4
Grades 5/6
Grades 7/8
Grades 9/10
Grades 11/12
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.